Morocco and China have signed an agreement sealing a strategic partnership between the two nations as part of Beijing's "Belt and Road" initiative.

The accord, a roadmap for the joint implementation of the key Chinese project, was inked by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and a senior Chinese official, Ning Jizhe, during a video conference ceremony on Wednesday.

The partnership is aimed at facilitating co-operation in infrastructure, trade, investment, industry, agriculture and more, a Moroccan government statement said.

It aims to promote access to Chinese financing to carry out large projects in Morocco.

Under the agreement Beijing has committed to encourage Chinese businesses to invest in Morocco, which in 2017 became the first Maghreb country to join the initiative.

Ning Jizhe said China's direct investment in the country had reached $380 million.