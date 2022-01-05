Nigeria has labelled criminal bandit gangs blamed for mass kidnappings as "terrorist groups" in an attempt to deter violence in the country's northwest.

In the official gazette on Wednesday, the federal government labelled activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta'adda –– references in the Hausa language to bandit gunmen –– "as acts of terrorism and illegality".

"I think the only language they understand –– we have discussed it thoroughly with the law enforcement agencies; the security chiefs, the Inspector General of Police –– is to go after them," President Muhammadu Buhari told Channels Television, according to its website on Wednesday.

"We labelled them terrorists... we are going to deal with them as such."

The official gazette referred to criminal gangs who carry out mass kidnapping of school children, abduction for ransom, cattle rustling and destruction of property among other crimes.

Tougher sanctions

The definition will mean tougher sanctions under the terrorism prevention act for suspected bandit gunmen, their informants and supporters such as those caught supplying them with fuel and food.

Nigerian daily newspapers often carry stories about bandit raids on villages and communities, where they steal cattle, kidnap families and terrorise residents.