Kosovo has sought to address the country's growing energy crisis by instituting an immediate ban on crypto mining.

The country has struggled to produce enough energy in recent weeks to meet demand after a power station went offline in December, forcing the government to import more than 40 percent of its energy.

Such is the energy crunch facing the country that a 60-day state of emergency has been declared by the government.

As energy prices have soared in Europe, Kosovo has had to implement rolling blackouts to manage the country's energy supply.

The role crypto mining plays in Kosovo

When mining cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, computers - also called "mining machines" - are connected to the internet to verify transactions between cryptocurrency users around the world.

Owners of the machines are then rewarded with newly generated currency if they successfully solve complex mathematical equations which are validated by peers on the network. The rewards are potentially very lucrative. The downside is that enormous amounts of energy is consumed in the process.

In recent years, Kosovo has become somewhat of a hub for crypto mining, particularly the north of the country, which is Serb dominated and has refused to recognise the central government's authority.

For the last 22 years, residents in the north of Kosovo paid little to nothing for electricity owing to the difficulty central authorities have had to integrate the region into the rest of the republic. That made it hugely attractive for those wanting to get rich quickly.

One activist in Kosovo who wishes to remain anonymous and is familiar with the government's decision-making said that "we are in the middle of an energy crisis, so the ban makes practical sense."

The new directive, however, will also seek to address chronic theft.

"Serbs in north Kosovo have been using massive amounts of energy to mine crypto coins, so the ban is also meant to address that," they added, speaking to TRT World.