Kazakhstan has declared a nationwide state of emergency after protests over a fuel price hike erupted into clashes and saw demonstrators storm government buildings.

Russian news agencies Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti reported the development quoting Kazakh state TV on Wednesday.

States of emergency had earlier been imposed in the epicentres of the rallies — financial capital Almaty, the Mangystau province, and capital Nur-Sultan.

Protesters in Kazakhstan's largest city stormed the presidential residence and the mayor's office on Wednesday and set both buildings on fire.

Police fired on some protesters at the presidential palace before fleeing.

They have clashed repeatedly with demonstrators in recent days, deploying water cannons in the freezing weather, tear gas and concussion grenades.

Harsh measures

The government resigned in response to the unrest and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell it.

In possibly the first of those efforts, Kazakh news sites became inaccessible late in the day, and the global watchdog organisation Netblocks said the country was experiencing a pervasive internet blackout.

Although the protests began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of liquefied gas that is widely used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.