The United States has slapped sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik and a TV network close to him, accusing him of threatening a fragile 25-year-old peace with his secessionist moves.

"Milorad Dodik's destabilising corrupt activities and attempts to dismantle the Dayton Peace Accords, motivated by his own self-interest, threaten the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the entire region," US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said on Wednesday.

Dodik, a former social democrat turned nationalist with ties to Russia, has increasingly made good on longstanding secession threats of the Republika Srpska, the Bosnian Serb entity created under the US-brokered 1995 Dayton Accords that ended the former Yugoslav republic's brutal war.

Calling the united Bosnia a failure, Dodik has moved to withdraw Bosnian Serbian institutions including the army, the judiciary and the tax system from central authority.

His actions 'threaten stability'

"His divisive ethno-nationalistic rhetoric reflects his efforts to advance these political goals and distract attention from his corrupt activities," a US Treasury Department statement said.

His actions "threaten the stability ... of the entire region," it said.

The US sanctions will block any assets Dodik may have under US jurisdiction and criminalise transactions with him under US law.

Also slapped with sanctions was Alternativna Televizija, a prominent TV network in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka that is owned by a company linked to Dodik’s son.