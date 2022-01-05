WORLD
Brazil's Bolsonaro released from hospital after intestinal blockage cleared
Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.
Bolsonaro's doctor, Antonio Macedo, said that the president is recovered and ready to work. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 5, 2022

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital, two days after being admitted with an intestinal obstruction, his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

"Being discharged now. Thank you all," the far-right Brazilian leader posted on Twitter on Wednesday alongside a religious message and a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up gesture.

Bolsonaro's doctor, Antonio Macedo, said that the president is recovered and ready to work, adding that he will be on a special diet during the weekend and will not be able to perform vigorous physical activities.

Bolsonaro joked about the difficulty of the restrictions.

“I'll try to follow them, but life goes on,” he said. “My whole life I was an athlete, in the armed forces, a paratrooper, diver. It’s hard to stay still.”

He was vacationing in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain.

Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube and even considered surgery, but the obstruction was cleared on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said the president's digestive tract was showing signs of recovery, that he was doing well on a liquid diet and that doctors had removed the nasogastric tube.

Bolsonaro, who has been in power since 2019 and plans to stand for re-election in a presidential vote scheduled for October, said he will maintain his regular agenda, including a trip to Russia in February.

Series of emergency surgeries

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone a series of emergency surgeries since being knifed during a campaign event in September 2018.

He said on Twitter on Monday that he had started feeling unwell on Sunday after lunch, noting it was his second hospitalization "with the same symptoms" in a few months.

In July 2021, he was taken to the Vila Nova Star facility for an intestinal blockage after suffering chronic hiccups.

Macedo acknowledged that Bolsonaro could experience a new gut obstruction in the future.

SOURCE:Reuters
