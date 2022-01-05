Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from hospital, two days after being admitted with an intestinal obstruction, his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing.

"Being discharged now. Thank you all," the far-right Brazilian leader posted on Twitter on Wednesday alongside a religious message and a photo of himself and his doctors giving a thumbs-up gesture.

Bolsonaro's doctor, Antonio Macedo, said that the president is recovered and ready to work, adding that he will be on a special diet during the weekend and will not be able to perform vigorous physical activities.

Bolsonaro joked about the difficulty of the restrictions.

“I'll try to follow them, but life goes on,” he said. “My whole life I was an athlete, in the armed forces, a paratrooper, diver. It’s hard to stay still.”

He was vacationing in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina when he was urgently taken to Sao Paulo's Vila Nova Star hospital in the early hours of Monday after suffering from abdominal pain.

Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube and even considered surgery, but the obstruction was cleared on Tuesday.

A medical bulletin issued on Tuesday evening said the president's digestive tract was showing signs of recovery, that he was doing well on a liquid diet and that doctors had removed the nasogastric tube.