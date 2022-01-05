South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of advanced F-35 fighter jets, pending a probe into a dramatic emergency landing.

The landing gear on a South Korean F-35A stopped working on Tuesday during a major systems malfunction, the pilot chose not to eject and instead landed the jet on its belly, walking away without any injuries.

"With the investigation under way, the entire (F-35) fleet is suspended from flying," a defence ministry official said.

Republic of Korea Air Force vice chief of staff Shin Ok-chul shared the dramatic details at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

The F-35A was flying at low altitude when the pilot heard bangs, prompting him to check aircraft systems, Shin told lawmakers.

"All systems had stopped working except flight controls and the engine," he said, adding that the pilot then chose not to eject and decided to attempt a belly landing.

The military sprayed a special foam on the runway at the air force base to prevent an explosion from the friction caused by the plane making contact with the surface at high speed, Shin said. It was the first time a belly landing was attempted in an F-35.

