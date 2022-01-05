An Instagram live stream by a Kazakh blogger showed a fire blazing in the mayor's office of Kazakhstan's biggest city, and gunshots could be heard nearby.

The building in Almaty on Wednesday was surrounded by protesters who appeared to have broken through security forces' cordons even though the latter deployed stun grenades whose explosions could be heard throughout the city centre.

Police detained more than 200 people as unrest spread across the country, according to the Central Asian country's interior ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that protesters "succumbed to provocations" and "groups of citizens blocked roads and blocked traffic, disrupting public order" during the protests, which saw clashes with security forces that the ministry said left 95 police officers injured.

Government sacked

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday sacked the Central Asian country's cabinet in a bid to head off unprecedented unrest across the nation.

Tokayev also declared a state of emergency in the capital city of Nur Sultan, his office said.

Tokayev earlier declared an emergency in the city of Almaty and surrounding province, as well as in the western Mangistau province.