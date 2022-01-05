WORLD
Myanmar has all ingredients for civil war: ASEAN chair
Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn warns that the outlook is dire in the country as the political and security crisis deepens.
More than 1,400 people have been killed in a crackdown on dissent by security forces, following last year's coup. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 5, 2022

Myanmar has "all the ingredients for civil war", Cambodia, chair of Southeast Asia's regional bloc, has warned ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Hun Sen to the crisis-wracked country.

Hun Sen, whose country this year holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, will visit Myanmar on Friday and Saturday in an effort to defuse the crisis.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn warned the outlook was dire, speaking at a lecture on Monday organised by Singapore-based think-tank the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

"The political and security crisis in Myanmar is deepening, and has led to (an) economic, health and humanitarian crisis," he said.

"We feel that all the ingredients for civil war are now on the table.”

"There are now two governments, there are several armed forces, people are undergoing what they call the civil disobedience movement and (there is) guerrilla warfare around the country."

Peace roadmap

Myanmar has been in chaos since a coup last year, with more than 1,400 people killed in a crackdown on dissent by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.

Prak Sokhonn rejected criticism that Hun Sen's visit would legitimise the junta, and said the kingdom's "immediate attention is on improving the situation in Myanmar".

Efforts would remain focused on a peace roadmap and the "five-point consensus" agreed on by ASEAN leaders last year, he said.

The visit aims "to pave the way for progress" by "creating a conducive environment for inclusive dialogue and political trust among all parties concerned".

A visit by an ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar has been delayed after the junta refused to allow him to meet with ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In response, the bloc excluded Myanmar's junta leader from a high-level October summit, a rare rebuke by a group often criticised for being toothless.

Myanmar's crisis has bad implications for "regional stability... ASEAN's image, credibility, unity," Prak Sokhonn added.

Nevertheless, he said Cambodia was making efforts to allow Myanmar's junta chief to resume attending meetings of the bloc again.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
