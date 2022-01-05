US authorities have charged a retired Colombian soldier over the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise last July.

The Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday that 43-year-old Mario Palacios, along with others, "participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian President."

Palacios was detained at a Panamanian airport late on Monday and flown to Miami as part of a "voluntary extradition" deal.

If convicted, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in a Miami court later on Tuesday.

US prosecutors said the plot against Moise "initially focused on conducting a kidnapping of the president as part of a purported arrest operation," but it "ultimately resulted in a plot to kill."

Prosecutors alleged in their complaint that "on July 7, 2021, Palacios and others entered the president's residence in Haiti with the intent and purpose of killing President Moise, and in fact the president was killed."

Many others involved

Others involved in the plot were 20 Colombian citizens and a group of Haiti-based dual Haitian-American citizens, according to the statement.