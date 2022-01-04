Last week, a scuffle broke out in the Jordanian parliament during a heated argument over proposed reforms to the country’s constitution.

Footage of the brawl that took place on December 28 quickly went viral. The chaos was triggered when a discussion over constitutional amendments, one which involved women’s rights, escalated.

The fracas resurfaced memories of parliamentary incidents globally that have made many a headline. (2015 seems to be the golden year of parliamentary violence.)

Here are some of the most memorable times when politicians tossed aside civility and turned violent, as their constituents looked on in bemusement and disbelief.

Armenia (2021)

A massive fight in Armenia’s parliament saw lawmakers hurling objects across the floor of the house as chaos broke out after an opposition party member was beaten by pro-government lawmakers.

The opposition members threw water bottles at a speaker from the ruling party which sparked a brawl, forcing the speaker to pause the session and call security.

Taiwan (2020)

Punches and water balloons were thrown inside the Taiwanese parliament over the disputed nomination by President Tsai Ing-wen of a senior aide to a top government watchdog post, which the main opposition Kuomintang party (KMT) regarded as cronyism.

South Africa (2016)

Party leader Julius Malema and members of his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) clashed with parliamentary security after attempting to prevent an address by President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town. EFF members would be forcibly expelled from the chamber.

Turkiye (2015)

Lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) dueled it out during a parliamentary debate in Ankara over an AK Party proposal to strip legislators of their immunity from prosecution.