NATO to hold special meeting with Russia over simmering Ukraine crisis
The meeting will take place in Brussels on January 12 following security talks between US and Russian officials on January 10 in Geneva.
The Western military alliance has been seeking a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for months but the forum seemed in jeopardy after an espionage dispute in October. / Reuters
January 4, 2022

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors and top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine.

"Any dialogue with Russia would have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, address NATO's concerns about Russia's actions ... and take place in consultation with NATO's European partners," the NATO official said on Tuesday.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, confirmed that Russian officials will attend the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels.

Alarmed by Russia's military build-up along Ukraine's border, the Western military alliance has been seeking a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council for months but the forum seemed in jeopardy after an espionage dispute in October.

The meeting of the council, a format used for dialogue since 2002, will take place in Brussels on January 12 after US and Russian officials hold security talks on January 10 in Geneva.

Moscow wants guarantees

The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, flew to Ukraine on Tuesday for a two-day trip to show support for Kyiv, which aspires to join the bloc and NATO.

In preparation for next week's diplomacy, NATO foreign ministers will hold a video conference on Friday at 1300 GMT, chaired by Stoltenberg, the alliance said in a statement.

Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia, which have territorial disputes with Russia.

Moscow also denies US assertions that it is planning an invasion of Ukraine and accuses Kyiv of building up its own forces in the east of the country.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and other senior Russian officials are expected to attend the Brussels talks, after meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva.

On January 13, talks will continue in the broader format of the Vienna-based Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the US and its NATO allies, as well as Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet states.

The EU's Borrell, who was central to the bloc's strategy of increased sanctions on top Russian officials in 2021, believes "the EU cannot be a neutral spectator in the negotiations if Russia really wants to discuss Europe's security architecture", according to an EU spokesperson.

The European Union sees Ukraine as a "strategic partner", the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
