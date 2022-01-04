WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh demolishes thousands of Rohingya shops
More than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops have been bulldozed by Bangladeshi authorities since last month, the country's deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza has confirmed.
Bangladesh demolishes thousands of Rohingya shops
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups have criticised a drive to knock down makeshift shops that serve their communities. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 4, 2022

Bangladesh authorities have bulldozed more than 3,000 Rohingya-run shops since last month, as struggling refugee families voiced their dismay at the demolitions.

The country's deputy refugee commissioner Shamsud Douza told AFP News Agency on Tuesday that "more than 3,000 illegal shops" had been demolished.

"The number of Rohingya is increasing. And they need shelters. We are already building sheds on the premises," he said, adding that relief groups were ensuring the refugees were still getting daily necessities.

But Khin Maung, a Rohingya community leader and rights activist, told AFP the demolitions had already hurt tens of thousands of refugees in the camps.

"Rohingya families are large and the amount of food ration given to them is decreasing. Many families used to rely on the income from the shops," he said.

READ MORE: Bangladesh authorities demolish scores of Rohingya shops

'I am helpless'

About 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority are packed into overcrowded displacement camps in Bangladesh.

RECOMMENDED

Most fled neighbouring Myanmar after a 2017 military clampdown that prompted an international genocide investigation.

Bangladesh has been praised for taking in the refugees but rights groups have criticised restrictions placed on the refugees, most recently a drive to knock down makeshift shops that serve their communities.

Salim Ullah, whose grocery shop was torn down, said he would now struggle to feed his family of eight.

"That shop was my last hope. How do I run a family now? There is no way out except to die. I am helpless," he told AFP.

Saad Hammadi of Amnesty International said the move would leave refugees vulnerable to exploitation and worsen conditions in the camps.

"Demolition of shops and closure of community-led schools ... aggravate tension and frustration," he said.

Hammadi urged authorities to "protect the rights and dignity of the Rohingya refugees by involving them in the decisions including their right to earn a living".

READ MORE:Bangladesh rejects WB proposal on integrating Rohingya refugees

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza