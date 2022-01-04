During the Covid-19 pandemic mainstream media outlets resorted to sensationalism, using racist language while reporting on the health situation the world over. This was demonstrated by the racist cartoon published by the Spanish newspaper La Tribuna, which depicted Black South Africans as the Omicron Covid variant. Their bodies were drawn in the shape of the virus, and they were shown on a boat labelled Omicron, flying the South African flag. This cartoon depicted Black people and Africans as both vectors and inherent harbourers of disease.

We have seen racist and reactionary government interventions from predominantly white Western countries like the UK in response to the discovery of the Omicron variant. They introduced rushed spontaneous travel restrictions with red lists almost exclusively made up of African countries, so much so that it had been labelled a ‘Black list’.

The US and Canada were among other Western countries to have a Black red list. However, if one looks at Nigeria, an African country on the list, it had recorded just three cases at the beginning of December.

By contrast, countries like the Netherlands and Portugal both had 19 cases recorded but had not featured on these red lists. How peculiar, one wonders.

In addition, there has been an obsession since the pandemic began of how and why the epicentres of the virus have been Europe and North America and not continents like Africa. There has been constant probing into the validity of death rates produced by African countries, which has prompted heated discussions, debates and headlines about why death rates across the continent are so low. This suggests that there was an expectation for the continent to be ravaged by the virus, feeding into the narrative that Black people, particularly Africans, are harbourers of disease.

Many of us living in the diaspora and on the continent can identify the forced associations with Black Africans and Covid-19, in a move to facilitate and establish the Africanisation of Covid. It must be stated that these harmful and damaging stereotypes are rooted in eugenics.

A term coined in 1883 by Francis Galton, eugenics was the pseudoscientific discipline of racism, classism and ableism.

The pseudoscience drew upon different disciplines to advocate for the breeding of desirable characteristics in humans; white, able-bodied and upper class. And the phasing out of undesirable humans; Black, disabled and lower class. This was to be done by influencing the media, government, medicine and public health - and they were successful.

During the pandemic, the disciplines of genetics and public health have been crucial in paving the way forward. However, a missing historical link in that duo is the fact that eugenics and the foundations of modern genetics and public health are inextricably linked to this racist project.

The establishment of the American and British eugenics societies had a wide and notable membership from individuals such as John Maynard Keynes, one of the most influential economists of the 20th Century, and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

It also had academics and doctors such as Dr Robert Reid Rentoul, a prominent member of the Royal College of Surgeons, the General Medical Council of Education and the Medico-Legal Society who, despite his position, wrote books about how Black people were spreaders of disease due to their degeneracy, criminality and idiocy and therefore must be sterilised and barred from immigrating to the UK and gaining British citizenship.

The exclusive Blacklisting of African countries in the name of public health and protection we recently saw is reminiscent of this rhetoric and also of general immigration policy, sentiment and language used about migrants and refugees.

Eugenicists from all over the world shared ideas. They then spread those ideas and embedded them in policy, medicine and science that Black people were in danger of dirtying the white gene pool because they contained the aforementioned negative traits, therefore the white Western world must protect itself from this terrible threat.