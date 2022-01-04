Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website.

The cyber unit of the Mumbai Police detained the two suspects on Tuesday following a complaint from one of the targeted women, according to government officials.

Police brought charges against the man, a 21-year-old engineering student, and said they were investigating the woman further. It wasn’t clear whether the two created the website.

Photographs of more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women, including journalists, activists, film stars and artists, were displayed last weekend without their permission on a website and put up for fake auction.

The women listed on the website also included the 65-year-old mother of a disappeared Indian student and Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Derogatory website