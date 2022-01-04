Beloved Harry Potter star Emma Watson has become the latest celebrity to voice her solidarity with Palestine in a social media post. With all eyes currently on her, Watson is not alone in her support for Palestine.

2021 has seen many celebrities come forward in solidarity with Palestine, lashing out at Israel, especially in May when the Israel-Palestine conflict had reached a new peak with day-to-day airstrikes in Gaza and forced illegal evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Palestinian-American model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid have been especially vocal about the struggle in their fatherland, taking to social media, attending protests, and openly cherishing their Palestinian lineage.

Here are seven other world-renowned celebrities who have taken a pro-Palestine stance in the last year.

Susan Sarandon

American actress Susan Sarandon has been among the most vocal celebrities in support of Palestine in 2021.

The actress reiterated her support on several occasions through her Twitter account, calling Israel out for settler colonialism, apartheid, and more.

The actress was also among over one hundred celebrities that condemned Israel’s designation of 6 Palestinian human rights groups as "terrorist organisations" in an open letter in November, along with Tilda Swinton, Richard Gere, Simon Pegg, and Mark Ruffalo.

Roger Waters

English musician Roger Waters from the infamous rock band Pink Floyd was also among the most fervent voices in support of Palestinian rights, condemning Israel of forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.

The musician held Israel accountable for being an apartheid state and especially addressed US President Joe Biden’s support for Israel, saying supporting Israel supported the “genocidal removal of people from their homes,” in a video he posted on Twitter.

Lena Headey

The actress behind Queen Cersei Lannister from the HBO series Game of Thrones was among the celebrities standing in solidarity with Palestine.

Lena Headey shared several videos on her Instagram account to pull attention towards the forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah, with one reading “Save Sheikh Jarrah. Zionist Israeli Apartheid.”

The actress also used the hashtag #FreePalestine with a post against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

John Oliver