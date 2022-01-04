French government officials have vowed to enact by mid-January as planned a law to block unvaccinated people from hospitality venues, despite the legislation hitting a procedural hitch in parliament overnight.

"January 15 remains our goal," for the law coming into force, European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told LCI television on Tuesday.

Until now France has enforced a Covid-19 health pass, which means in order to get into restaurants, cafes or cinemas or board trains, people need to either show a fresh negative test, or proof of vaccination.

The legislation will remove the option of showing a negative test, effectively barring unvaccinated people from hospitality venues or trains.

It has faced fierce resistance from anti-vaccination campaigners and far-right and far-left groups, but is backed by thegovernment which has a majority in parliament.

Tense discussions in parliament on the new law were halted after midnight on Monday after a majority of deputies voted to suspend the session.

Pro-government lawmakers were caught by surprise, and were not present in the chamber in sufficient numbers to block the motion.

