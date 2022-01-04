A fire that ravaged South Africa's parliament has been contained after strong winds had reignited the blaze.

"Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that erupted late yesterday afternoon just before five," firefighters spokesman Jermaine Carelse told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

"The fire was fanned by a strong south-easterly wind but firefighters managed to contain the fire just before 12:00 last night," he said.

"This morning, just before five, there was a small flare but firefighters managed to extinguish that blaze," he said, adding that some 20 firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation throughout the day.

The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex before it was declared under control on Monday morning.

But strong winds reignited the blaze late in the afternoon.

Man arrested