Apple has become the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value, briefly reaching the landmark in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge.

On Monday – the first day of trading in 2022 – the company's shares hit a record of $182.88 in mid-day trading.

The world's most valuable company is the first to reach the milestone as investors bet that consumers will continue to shell out top dollar for iPhones, MacBooks and services such as Apple TV and Apple Music.

"The linchpin to Apple's valuation re-rating remains its Services business which we believe is worth $1.5 trillion in the eyes of the Street," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said.

"Being the first company to join the $3 trillion club is a 'flex-the-muscles moment' for (CEO Tim) Cook & Co."

Apple shared the $2 trillion market value club with Microsoft Corp, which is now worth about $2.53 trillion. Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc have market values above $1 trillion.

The rapid embrace of technologies such as 5G, AR/VR and artificial intelligence has also helped these stocks become market darlings as investors moved towards cash-rich companies and away from businesses that have been more sensitive to economic growth.