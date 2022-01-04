At least 23 people have been killed in fighting between rival rebel groups in Colombia's border region with Venezuela.

Civilians were "likely" among the casualties from clashes in eastern Arauca state between members of Colombia's last recognised guerrilla group, the ELN, and dissidents of the FARC rebel movement, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

Duque blamed his counterpart Nicolas Maduro for harbouring Colombian rebels on the Venezuelan side of the countries' 2,200-km border.

"We have found 23 dead" in a rural area of the northeastern Arauca department, deputy defence minister Jairo Garcia said, without mentioning civilian victims.

National Liberation Army (ELN) fighters and dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who rejected a 2016 peace pact "have been operating at will in Venezuelan territory with the consent and protection of the dictatorial regime," the president said.

Colombia's ombudsman Carlos Camargo said a dozen families have had to flee fighting in the municipalities of Tame and Saravena in the Arauca department.

Local authorities have reported that some communities are trapped in the crossfire.