Nearly a fifth of the world’s languages could disappear by the end of the century, a new study warns.

Research by Australian National University (ANU) published in online journal Nature Ecology and Evolution found that around half the world’s 7,000 recognised languages are currently endangered – with 1,500 particularly at risk.

“We found that without immediate intervention, language loss could triple in the next 40 years. And by the end of this century, 1,500 languages could cease to be spoken,” says study co-author Professor Lindell Bromham.

So, what’s behind the growing pressure languages are enduring?

According to the study, there are as many as 51 stressors on imperiled mother tongues.

Using an analysis of over 6,500 languages with variables spanning population, documentation, legal recognition, education policy, socioeconomic indicators and environmental features, the study shows that contact with other languages is not necessarily a driver of language loss.

“Contact with other local languages is not the problem – in fact languages in contact with many other indigenous languages tend to be less endangered,” said Professor Bromham.

Instead, unexpected factors like more years of schooling showed increased levels of language endangerment in some countries. Another surprising predictor of linguistic threat was a well-developed road network.

“[W]e found that the more roads there are, connecting country to city, and villages to towns, the higher the risk of languages being endangered. It’s as if roads are helping dominant languages ‘steam roll’ over other smaller languages,” Bromham explained.

To stem the trend of linguistic erosion, the study advocates for a curriculum that supports bilingual education and encourages both native language mastery and the use of regionally dominant languages. Investment in language documentation is also crucial.

Indigenous language erasure

Of the over 7,000 languages spoken by the world’s 7.9 billion people, half of them speak just 24 languages, and 95 percent speak 400.

That leaves only five percent of the global population speaking some 6,600 languages, with hundreds spoken by fewer than ten people.