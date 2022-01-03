Tunisia's detained former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri has refused food or medication after his transfer to hospital.

Fathi al-Jari, head of the Association for the Prevention of Torture, said he met late on Sunday with Noureddine Bhiri at a hospital in Bizerte alongside a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

"Bhiri has staged a brutal hunger strike and refuses to take medicine," al-Jari told Anadolu News Agency.

A member of the anti-torture group INPT, asking not to be named, told AFP News Agency on Monday that Bhiri is "lively and lucid."

Since Friday, however, Bhiri has "refused to take any food or medication, prompting his transfer to hospital" two days later, the source said.

He being kept under close observation in a private room of the hospital's cardiology ward.

READ MORE: Fears grow over whereabouts of detained Tunisia politician