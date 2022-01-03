Turkiye's exports have hit an all-time high of $225.4 billion in 2021, with a 32.9 percent surge year-on-year.

"Turkiye's foreign trade gap in 2021 narrowed by 7.8 percent from the previous year to $45.9 billion," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a news conference in Istanbul.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio climbed 5.8 points to 83.1 percent during the same period, the president stated.

The largest rise was seen in exports to the US, he said, adding that exports to the EU rose by 33 percent to $93.1 billion.

Turkiye has revised its 2022 export target to $250 billion, Erdogan also said.

"The economic data of the last two years clearly proves Turkiye's success," he stressed.

Industrial production on record level

Citing the World Trade Organisation data, Erdogan said the volume of global trade in goods contracted by 5.3 percent in 2020.

"While all these were happening in the world, Turkiye was one of the two countries that closed the year 2020 with growth," he said.