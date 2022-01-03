South African police have charged a man with arson over a fire that caused extensive damage to the national parliament building in Cape Town, as firefighters struggled to extinguish the last remains of the blaze.

A 49-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the blaze is expected to appear in court on Tuesday and will facecharges of housebreaking and theft as well as arson, an elite police unit known as the Hawks said in a statement on Monday.

"It is alleged that he gained entrance through the window in one of the offices," Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo told eNCA television, adding that investigations were continuing into how the suspect had managed to evade security at the parliament.

"There is a possibility of other charges being added as there was a security breach here," Mbambo said.

The fire broke out early on Sunday at the parliamentary complex, some of which dates back to 1884 and includes the National Assembly, or lower House of Parliament.

It caused the collapse of the roof of a part of the complex housing the upper chamber, or National Council of Provinces (NCOP), on Sunday and gutted an entire floor, though there were no reports of anybody being hurt in the incident.

