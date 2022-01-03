Yemeni rebels have confirmed they had seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, saying it carried "military supplies" after the Saudi-led coalition accused the insurgents of "piracy".

The vessel "entered Yemeni waters without authorisation" and was carrying out "hostile acts", the rebels' military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Monday, on Twitter.

Earlier today, the Saudi-led coalition accused the Houthi rebels of hijacking a cargo vessel off the coast of Hudaydah in western Yemen.

In a statement, the coalition said the Houthi militia hijacked a ship carrying medical equipment for a Saudi field hospital on Socatra Island in Yemen.

“This piracy shows the danger posed by the Houthi militia to navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait,” the statement said.

For its part, the British Royal Navy's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received reports of an attack on a vessel near Yemen's port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea.