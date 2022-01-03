Six people have been killed and homes torched in an attack by suspected Al Shabab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu region that borders Somalia.

"I confirm that we had an attack suspected to be by Al Shabab at a place known as Widhu, and we have lost six people. One was shot dead and we also have others who were burnt," said Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia.

"Our security forces are pursuing them, and we urge support from locals to help us because when we work together we succeed."