When the European Commission introduced a set of goals to tackle climate change and environmental degradation, it opened up a path for economic recovery for African nations as well.

The EU policy, part of the broader European Green Deal (EGD), looks at ways to address issues related to climate, energy, transportation and taxation to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. The strategy is aimed as a multifaceted map for international climate policy, prominently including boosting and finding economic opportunities following the energy transition.

The target implementations of the EGD towards African countries widen in various areas, such as agriculture, biodiversity, energy, critical raw materials (CRMs), circular economy, new technologies, and finance.

Among them, the crucial factor is energy. A drop in European demand for fossil fuels, combined with a rise in demand for cobalt, nickel, and other minerals for the energy transition will have a significant impact on global markets, as well as oil-dependent and mineral-rich African countries.

“EU countries generally have a serious energy supply problem. They are in a situation now that we can call an energy shock, especially after the pandemic. Although they show a will to prioritise renewable energy from existing sources as much as they need, this is currently a serious problem due to the situation created by Covid-19,” said Filiz Katman, an assistant professor at Istanbul Aydin University who has done extensive studies on energy and security.

According to Katman, Africa emerges as a prominent alternative for this type of energy supply considering the steep increase in natural gas prices.

“Africa is an oasis of renewable energy resources for Europe. When we look at the European Green Deal text, we see that a special title has opened for Africa. There are no other pages that specifically mentions another region like this one,” Katman told TRT WORLD.

As President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen remarked during the EU-Africa Forum on Green Investment in Africa in April 2021, the deal is not only about combating climate change but also a win-win economic recovery, simultaneously in Europe and Africa.

No wonder, the green transition is at the centre of the Africa political discussion with the African Union’s " ‘Agenda 2063: the Africa we want’ strategic framework.

African countries contribute only about 3 percent of global carbon emissions. But the continent has been facing the impacts of global climate change on a much bigger scale than any other part of the world—from locust infestations to devastating droughts and floods that have forced millions of Africans to leave their homes in search of food, water and livelihood.

Economic development and jobs are the main agenda of most African countries. But many African leaders are concerned that the enactment of the European Green Deal could damage Africa’s structural transformation process.

Consequently, this raises the question of what prospects and risks this agreement will present for Africa.

Potential prospects

Access to energy: The report of Africa Energy Outlook of the International Energy Agency assesses that about 580 million people in Africa lack access to energy.

The health crisis and economic difficulty induced by Covid-19 are forcing countries to move away from achieving universal energy access. As Africa has immense potential for renewable energy, specifically solar, the shift toward cheap renewable energy with the deal could provide increased energy access across the continent.

Expanding production: Considering that global food demand will rise by as much as 60 percent by 2050, only some EU states can provide adequate land to meet this demand. Thus, the EU will increasingly rely on food imports.

South Africa particularly, has at least 1.3 million hectares of additional cropland that may serve for sustainable production.