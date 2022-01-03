South Korean President Moon Jae-in has vowed to use his last months in office to press for a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea, despite public silence from Pyongyang over his attempts for a declaration of peace between the two sides.

"The government will pursue normalisation of inter-Korean relations and an irreversible path to peace until the end," Moon said on Monday in his final New Year's address before his five-year term ends in May.

"I hope efforts for dialogue will continue in the next administration too."

"It is true that there is still a long way to go," Moon acknowledged, but argued that if inter-Korean relations improve, the international community will follow.

Moon said his outreach to North Korea had been enabled by a large military buildup that helped make South Korea safer.

"Peace is possible on strong security," he said.

READ MORE:US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with fresh sanctions, visa bans

'End of war declaration'