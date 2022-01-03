WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel's Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general's killing anniversary
Image posted on the news website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Israel's Jerusalem Post hacked on Iran general's killing anniversary
Illustration on JPost.com showed a bullet-shaped object shooting out of a red ring worn on a finger, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Iran's Soleimani used to wear.
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 3, 2022

Hackers have targeted the website of an Israeli newspaper on the 2020 anniversary of the killing of a prominent Iranian general, replacing its content with an image that threatened a site associated with Israel's undeclared nuclear weapons program.

While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the image posted on the Jerusalem Post's website included a missile coming down from a fist bearing a ring long associated with Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in Iraq two years ago on Monday.

The image included an exploding target from a recent Iranian military drill designed to look like the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near the city of Dimona. 

The facility is already home to decades-old underground laboratories that reprocess the reactor's spent rods to obtain weapons-grade plutonium for Israel's nuclear bomb program.

Under its policy of nuclear ambiguity, Israel neither confirms nor denies having atomic weapons.

In a tweet, the Jerusalem Post acknowledged being the target of hackers.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel," the English-language newspaper wrote. "We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding."

RECOMMENDED

Solemani's assassination 

There was no immediate response from the Israeli government. The hack comes after  Israel's former military intelligence chief in late December publicly acknowledged his country was involved in Soleimani's killing.

Iran as well did not immediately acknowledge the hack early Monday. However, the country in recent days has stepped up its commemorations of the slain Revolutionary Guard general. Memorial services were scheduled to be held Monday marking his death.

As the head of the Quds, or Jerusalem, Force of the Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani led all of its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria. Quds Force members have deployed into Syria's long war to support regime leader Bashar al Assad, as well as into Iraq in the wake of the 2003 US invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, a longtime foe of Tehran.

Soleimani rose to prominence by advising forces fighting the Daesh group in Iraq and in Syria on behalf of the embattled Assad.

US officials say the Guard under Soleimani taught Iraqi militants how to manufacture and use especially deadly roadside bombs against US troops after the invasion of Iraq. Iran has denied that. 

Soleimani himself remains popular among many Iranians, who see him as a hero fighting Iran's enemies abroad.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza