Embattled Chinese property giant Evergrande has announced it was once again suspending trading of its shares with no reason stated.

Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, the firm has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on China's bloated property sector.

"Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted at 9:00 a.m. today," the group said on Monday in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

It previously saw a period of suspended share trading back in October.

The troubled developer was already labelled as being in default by international ratings firms last month, after it failed to repay liabilities on time.

Earlier struggles to pay suppliers and contractors due to the debt crisis led to sustained protests from homebuyers and investors at the group's Shenzhen headquarters in September.