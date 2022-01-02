Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of outspoken Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for violating the platform's Covid-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter said it was shutting down Greene's personal account – @mtgreenee – for repeated violations of its Covid misinformation policy. She still has access to her official Twitter handle, which is @RepMTG.

Greene used the personal one more frequently.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement sent to AFP news agency.

"We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," it added.

The lawmaker from Georgia is a loud and fervent supporter of previous president Donald Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and is also known for making outlandish anti-vaccine claims and other false statements about the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter did not specify exactly what Greene said to deserve this punishment.

