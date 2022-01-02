Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash has been languishing in hospital "in critical condition" after an extensive hunger strike teetered close to death.

His wife, Aisha Hrebat, said on Sunday that he was in a "very dangerous" situation. "Since yesterday he can't talk at all and doesn't know what's going on around him".

"Even after he ends his strike, he will have difficult problems," she said, adding their lawyer was submitting an urgent appeal against his detention to Israel's supreme court.

40-year-old Abu Hawash began refusing food in August to protest Israel holding him without charges or trial.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said medical teams that visited Abu Hawash had found him "in critical condition requiring expert clinical monitoring".

According to the ICRC, Abu Hawash has been refusing food for around 140 days. It issued a statement warning of "potentially irreversible health consequences and possible tragic loss of life".

'Arbitrary' incarceration