Sudanese security forces have killed two protesters in Omdurman, twin city of the capital Khartoum, medics said, as thousands rallied against the military.

The pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said on Sunday that one of the protesters was shot in the chest while the second suffered a "severe head wound".

Earlier on Sunday, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas canisters at a thousands-strong rally outside the presidential palace in Khartoum demanding civilian rule.

The demonstrators marched in the 12th round of major protests since the October 25 coup launched by military leader General Abdel Fattah al Burhan

Demonstrators were shouting "power to the people" and demanding a return of the "military to the barracks".

Sunday's deaths bring the total number of protesters killed in a violent crackdown since a military takeover in October to 56, while hundreds have been wounded.

Gripped by turmoil