A large European Union flag attached to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris to mark the start of France's six-month presidency of the bloc has been removed after it drew outrage from far-right and right-wing leaders.

The EU flag was raised in place of the French flag on New Year's Eve, but French authorities took it down on Sunday after rightwing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron accused him of "erasing" French identity.

"The government has been forced to remove the EU flag from the Arc de Triomphe, a beautiful patriotic victory at the start of 2022", Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday.

Junior European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who on Friday had said the flag would remain for "several days", said it had been taken down as planned.

Beaune accused Macron's opponents of "desperately chasing after the sterile controversies of the far right," and he also denied any "retreat".

"We embrace Europe, but that doesn't take anything away from our French identity," Beaune told France Inter radio.

The arch and other landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Pantheon are also being illuminated with blue lights for the remainder of this week.

