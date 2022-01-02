WORLD
US air travel chaos continues as thousands more flights cancelled
The combination of bad weather and the absence of many pilots, flight attendants, and other staff from work due to Covid-19 led to the cancellation of over 2,700 in the United States as of 0400GMT on Sunday.
Some 7,500 flights were previously cancelled by airlines worldwide over the Christmas weekend. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 2, 2022

Air travel has continued to be severely disrupted in the United States, with bad weather in parts of the country adding to the impact of a massive spike in Covid-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The United States has 2,723 cancelled flights, more than half of the 4,698 cancelled worldwide, till around 11:00 pm (0400 GMT) on Sunday, according to tracking website FlightAware.

In addition, 5,993 domestic flights were delayed on Saturday, out of a total of 11.043 worldwide for the day.

The worst affected US airline was SkyWest, which had to cancel 23 percent of its flight schedule, according to the site.

Chicago airports hard-hit

In the United States, airports in Chicago were particularly hard-hit because of bad weather, with a snowstorm expected in the area on Saturday afternoon and into the night.

The global air travel industry is still reeling from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Many pilots, flight attendants and other staff are absent from work after contracting Covid-19, or because they are quarantining after coming in contact with someone who has the infection.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
