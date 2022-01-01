WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's war planes bomb besieged Gaza
Israeli air strikes have targeted Palestine's Gaza city reportedly in retaliation for rocket launches.
Israel's war planes bomb besieged Gaza
File photo: Israel conducts airstrikes within Palestine's blockaded Gaza after rockets reportedly fired from the enclave which landed outskirts of Tel Aviv / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2022

Israeli warplanes launch raids on targets in Palestine's besieged Gaza, in response to the firing of two missiles from the enclave.

Israeli warplanes have targeted positions of the Izz al Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas in early Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

No one from Hamas or any other party claimed responsibility for firing rockets.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not announced any casualties regarding the bombings.

Israel said on Saturday that rockets fired from blockaded Gaza fell off the Mediterranean coast of the Gush Dan area which includes Tel Aviv in central Israel.

"According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place as the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel," the statement added.

No casualties were reported following rockets that triggered the Israeli attacks.

Separately, reports from the ground say Israel's warplanes have also targeted Gaza's Khan Yunis region.

READ MORE: Abbas-Gantz meeting deepens divisions within Palestine's Fatah

RECOMMENDED

Tensions running high

Last week, Israeli security forces stormed a village in the occupied West Bank injuring hundreds of Palestinians.

At least 247 Palestinians were injured in ongoing Israeli raids on Burqa, Nablus including 10 with live ammunition and 48 with rubber-coated metal bullets.

Israeli troops sealed off the region to give a safe passage for about a thousand Jewish settlers to march in the village, triggering protests from Palestinian residents.

Palestinian villages have been in Jewish settlers' target in the occupied West Bank where they have beaten residents destroyed their homes, cars.

Tensions peaked in the region after a Palestinian man killed an Israel settler and injured two on December 16.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that there are about 650,000 settlers in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 war, the International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Israeli settlements there as illegal.

READ MORE:How Israel damages Palestine’s economy by limiting tourism in Jerusalem

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza