Israeli warplanes launch raids on targets in Palestine's besieged Gaza, in response to the firing of two missiles from the enclave.

Israeli warplanes have targeted positions of the Izz al Din al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas in early Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

No one from Hamas or any other party claimed responsibility for firing rockets.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has not announced any casualties regarding the bombings.

Israel said on Saturday that rockets fired from blockaded Gaza fell off the Mediterranean coast of the Gush Dan area which includes Tel Aviv in central Israel.

"According to protocol, no sirens were sounded and no interception took place as the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel," the statement added.

No casualties were reported following rockets that triggered the Israeli attacks.

Separately, reports from the ground say Israel's warplanes have also targeted Gaza's Khan Yunis region.

READ MORE: Abbas-Gantz meeting deepens divisions within Palestine's Fatah