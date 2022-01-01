BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes
Airlines corporations are asking the Federal Communications Commission to postpone AT&T and Verizon’s 5G deployments that companies previously agreed to a one-month delay.
US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes
AT&T and Verizon Communications previously agreed to a one-month delay in 5G, which provides faster speeds when mobile devices connect to their networks and allows users to connect many devices to the internet without slowing it down. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 1, 2022

US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks the already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.

The US rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns about potential interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent on Friday to AT&T and Verizon, two of the country's biggest telecom operators.

The US letter asked the companies to "continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service" — the frequency range used for 5G — "for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5."

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:US to increase 5G growth by auctioning off midband spectrum

Co-existence of 5G and safe flight

The US officials' letter assures the companies that 5G service will be able to begin "as planned in January with certain exceptions around priority airports."

RECOMMENDED

The officials say their priority has been "to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist."

Last February, Verizon and AT&T were authorised to start using 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands on December 5, after obtaining licenses worth tens of billions of dollars.

But when Airbus and Boeing raised their concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters — which can operate in the same frequencies — the launch date was pushed back to January.

The FAA requested further information about the instruments, and it issued directives limiting the use of altimeters in certain situations, which sparked airline fears over the potential costs.

When Verizon and AT&T wrote to federal authorities in November to confirm their intention to start deploying 5G in January, they said they would take extra precautions beyond those required by US law until July 2022 while the FAA completes its investigation.

The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities to recommend switching off mobile phones with 5G on planes in February.

France's civil aviation authority said interference from a signal on a nearby frequency to the radio altimeter could cause "critical" errors during landing.

READ MORE: Europe needs to invest $355B into telecom by 2025 for 5G rollout

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza