Colorado authorities are searching for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver's suburbs that has destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze.

"We do believe we have two people missing and we are investigating," Boulder County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill said on Saturday. There is no additional information as to the whereabouts of the two, she said.

Until now, no deaths have been reported in the major year-end fire.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said on Friday it is a "miracle" that the fire had not taken a big human toll, given its ferocity and rapid spread.

At least 500 homes, and possibly far more, are thought to have been destroyed as the blaze raced through the town of Superior on Thursday, just outside the state's biggest city Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee with little notice.

‘Disaster in fast motion’

Shocking aerial footage showed whole streets as little more than piles of smoking ash, destruction that appeared almost total but somehow left a few homes oddly untouched.