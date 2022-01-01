Thousands have marked the second anniversary of the killing of a revered Iranian commander and his Iraqi lieutenant in a targeted US drone strike.

The demonstrators, supporters of Iraq's Hashd al Shaabi alliance of armed groups, chanted "Death to America" as they filled a Baghdad square to honour Iran's General Qasem Soleimani on Saturday.

"US terrorism has to end" read one sign at the rally by backers of the pro-Iranian Hashd, a former paramilitary alliance that has been integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.

“We will not let you stay after today on in the land of the martyrs,” some of the placards read.

Former US president Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad's airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, Hashd's deputy.

Trump said at the time that the assassination came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the elite Revolutionary Guards, until his death on January 3, 2020.

Calls for withdrawal of US troops