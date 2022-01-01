North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has put the economy front and centre of an agenda-setting speech at the end of a key ruling party meeting.

Instead of the policy positions on diplomacy, for which Kim's New Year statements have been closely watched in recent years, he focused on food security and development at a meeting on Friday of the central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

In a speech at the end of the party meeting, Kim acknowledged the "harsh situation" in 2021 as he laid out plans for the coming year.

The impoverished, nuclear-armed nation has been under a rigid self-imposed coronavirus blockade that has resulted in the country’s biggest economic contraction in over two decades in 2020, according to the South Korean central bank.

Kim described the challenges of 2022 as "a great life-and-death struggle" and set "an important task for making radical progress in solving the food, clothing and housing problem for the people", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

Concerns have grown about a full-blown food crisis in North Korea, and a United Nations human rights expert warned in October that the most vulnerable were "at risk of starvation".

Kim, who took power just over a decade ago after the death of his father Kim Jong Il, said battling the pandemic was one of the main goals for the coming year.

