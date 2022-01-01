WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian air strike kills civilians in northwestern Syria
The strike targeted a civilian settlement in Idlib province, leaving at least two people dead and 10 others injured.
Russian air strike kills civilians in northwestern Syria
About 2 million Syrians have been displaced in Idlib, many living in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps. (Archive photo) / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 1, 2022

Two civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in a Russian air strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, an opposition-held area where a truce is supposed to be in place.

Sources in the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) said that two civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed in the attack early on Saturday, which hit a civilian settlement in the village of Nehrulabyad.

"The air strike was carried out by a Russian warplane that took off from Hmeymim Air Base in rural Latakia in western Syria," said the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory.

Injured people were taken to nearby hospitals by civil defense teams.

RECOMMENDED

In May 2017, Turkiye, Russia, and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib as part of the Astana meetings related to the Syrian crisis.

However, it was only after Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed on March 5, 2020 to a new truce in Idlib to end hostilities and attacks on civilians that effective de-escalation took place, with the exception of sporadic shelling by the regime and other forces.

READ MORE: War without end: Who will be king-maker in Syria in 2022?

READ MORE: Russian airstrike on farm kills civilians in Syria’s Idlib

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza