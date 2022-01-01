South Africa has bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and drenched in rain.

The funeral on Saturday began with a hymn and a procession of clerics down the aisle burning incense and carrying candles in the church.

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been our moral compass and national conscience,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the funeral eulogy, said.

“Even after the advent of democracy, he did not hesitate to draw attention, often harshly, to our shortcomings as leaders of the democratic state."

Ramaphosa handed a national flag to Tutu’s widow, Leah, as she sat in a wheelchair.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.

Modest requiem for a titan