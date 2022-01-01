At least 12 people died and 13 were injured in a stampede at a religious shrine in the early hours of Saturday in India-administered Kashmir, an official said.

"At least 12 people lost their lives and 13 are injured... The toll could be higher as the route to the hilltop shrine was packed with devotees trying to do the customary new-year visit and prayers," the official told.

India's President Ram Nath Kovind offered condolences to the unfortunate incident, said he "wish speedy recovery to those injured."