Perhaps for the first time in a thousand years, the number of people claiming to be Christians in England and Wales is close to falling below 50 percent, according to data from the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Earlier this month, the 2011 census figures were updated, and the image they paint is bleak for the future of Christians in the country.

In 2011 almost 60 percent of people identified as Christians. Now that figure is only 51 percent. Moreover, results from the 2021 census are widely believed to represent a further decline in these numbers, likely turning England and Wales into a majority non-Christian nation.

In an attempt to arrest the decline in worshipers, the Church has spent more than $335 million on a "renewal and reform" program between 2017-2020, seemingly to little avail.

The Church of England, which represents most Christians and churches across the country, has called the challenge "serious and deep-rooted."

Amongst the challenges that the Church faces is an aging congregation (average age of Church attended is 61), a decline in salaried clergy members, a lack of vision amongst some clergy to create a more "hopeful future," a lack of leadership to envision future challenges and institutional inertia.

The Church of England, founded more than 500 years ago, sits atop some of the most prime real estate land in the country.

Some have estimated that the Church of England has more than $29 billion in assets and an endowment of $11.7 billion, which generated approximately $1.3 billion a year as of 2019.

In addition to that, the Church of England benefits from state grants that mean millions of dollars are spent on the upkeep of some of the country's most iconic, culturally significant, and architecturally rich buildings.

Money, therefore, isn't really an issue for the Church of England. So what is driving this seeming inexorable decline for an institution that has been so central to the fabric of the nation?

Pandemic

Go into any English city center, and visitors are met with Cathedral totems that have shaped the spiritual landscape for centuries.

Their grandeur, however, are no longer matched by a congregation.

An average congregation in any given week at an Anglican church was just 27 in 2019, and that was before the Covid-19 pandemic has shut much of daily life in the last two years.

According to the Church's own figures, the Covid-19 pandemic has catalysed the downward trend in attendance.