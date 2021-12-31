Russian President Vladimir Putin, since coming into power, has repeatedly called on the international community several times to praise the role of the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany and acknowledge the price paid by Russians. Considering the victory of the Soviet Union over Hitler’s Germany as a source of national pride, many in Russia still celebrate the issue just like Putin.

The USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) was formed after the Russian civil war and was the world's first communist state - and survived from 1922 to its collapse in 1991. The Soviet Union was a one-party state run by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union was an ambitious state with an adventurist, and expansionist, foreign policy that didn’t shy away from asserting both soft and hard power.

In an essay titled "The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II," Putin spoke of the need to remember the "epic" and "crushing victory over Nazism" as a result of the Soviet Union. Soviet resolve over the Nazis had "saved the entire world," Putin boasted while decrying Western powers for forgetting a historic debt.

But this is not extraordinary rhetoric among Russian politicians. In 2011, former Russian President Medvedev, during a press conference with Prime Minister Putin in the Kremlin played up the Soviet nostalgia, hinting that the new Eurasian Union that Moscow wants to create would build on the best values of the Soviet Union.

In the past few years, Russia’s expansionism has been witnessed in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and other parts of Africa, harkening back to the days of the Soviet Union.

Which begs the question, what has changed and what remains the same?

According to a Moscow-based Eurasia Expert, Esref Yalinkilicli, Putin and the Russian elite have a lot more in common than one might think.

“Russia still tries to preserve Soviet legacy through ‘near abroad’ strategy and tries to substitute nationalism amid lack of comunist sense as the ‘Z generation’ needs to be persuaded by something to be consolidated.

“8-9 May is still being celebrated, the date when the Soviet Union entered Berlin, all these issues have been used by Putin to build an identity in order to sustain today’s nationalist Russia,” Yalinkilicli told TRT World.

Today Russia enjoys GDP of 1.7$ trillion economy.

Yalinkilicli says Russia “has such economic potential” but also “faces the oligarch threat as Putin handed over the economic power to them.”

“If Moscow can not solve its income injustice, Russia knows very well that it will fail to become a great power. The post-Soviet transition process is still here for the country.”

Samuel Ramani, a tutor of politics and international relations at Oxford University, says “Russia continues to have a paternalistic attitude towards other former Soviet republics,” which leads to regular abrogations of their sovereignty.

Ramani believes the Russian public remains firmly nostalgic for Soviet rule and any efforts to recapture territory held by the USSR, such as the annexation of Crimea and incursions into Donbas, generate extensive public support.

So, how does Russian diplomacy benefit from the Soviet legacy?