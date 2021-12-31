On December 19 this year, India’s nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his meeting with Pope Francis in October at the Vatican when he invited the head of the Catholic world to the country. “This is the greatest gift you've given me,” Modi quoted the Pope as saying about the invite.

Barely a week later, Modi’s government barred the Missionary of Charity — founded by Catholic nun Mother Teresa — from receiving foreign funds that sustain its work for the poor, from education, medical care, social assistance to disaster relief.

The irony was not lost on anybody. In 2016, the Pope had bestowed sainthood on Mother Teresa, a 1979 Nobel Peace Prize winner who was born to Albanian parents. She came to India in 1950 and founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, where she lived for most of her life. She died in 1997.

True to its tradition, the charity found itself in international headlines again this week — albeit for the wrong reasons.

Once the news broke that the Indian government has refused to renew the organisation’s license to receive foreign funding under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), it triggered disbelief and consternation the world over.

Coming in the backdrop of increasing attacks on churches and Christmas day celebrations across the country, the government move put the very future of the charity under a cloud. It heightened fears that the organisation run by Christian missionaries could have run afoul of India’s ruling dispensation that propagates the primacy of its Hindu population over communities of other religious faiths. Christians constitute a minuscule 2 percent of India’s 1.2 billion population.

Though the charity has not been barred from functioning, the cutting off of foreign funding could seriously endanger its operations and imperil the well-being of those that the organisation shelters. By rough estimates, some 22,000 individuals, including abandoned babies, are currently looked after by the charity that received some 1,099 crore Indian rupees (around $148 million) in foreign donations over the past 15 years.

Modi vs NGOs

The non-renewal of the license naturally drew sharp reactions from those critical of the government. “While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised,” cautioned Modi-critic Mamata Banerjee. Kolkata, the global headquarters of the charity, is the regional capital of the West Bengal state that Banerjee governs as the head of a political party opposed to Modi.

That the charity, despite its global stature, is no more a favourite of the Indian government has been evident for some time. The police in Gujarat – the home state of Modi – registered a complaint against it earlier this month for ‘forcing girls to read Christian religious texts and participate in prayers’. Further, Nishikant Dubey - a member of parliament belonging to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party – accused the charity recently of furtively encouraging religious conversions.

But more than anything else, the charity’s troubles have highlighted the Indian government’s fraught ties with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Enjoying a brute majority in parliament, Modi’s government has a reputation of being extremely impatient with criticism. It is also said to be suspicious of civil society, which it views as an impediment to India’s development.

A report by the Intelligence Bureau soon after Modi stormed to power in 2014 accused several NGOs of impacting the country’s GDP growth negatively by up to 3 percentage points by opposing several of its development projects.