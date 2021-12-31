When you hear the words Gibraltar, what words spring to mind? For many readers, two words: Tax Haven.

With a population of 33,000 people, Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory situated on Spain's south coast, is known as one of the world’s leading tax-havens. According to Taxhavens.biz, the Wikipedia of tax-related information, “Gibraltar is also known to provide offshore services such as the incorporation of offshore companies, offshore banking, insurance and investment fund management among other services. The economy of Gibraltar depends heavily on its offshore financial sector.”

However, things appear to be changing, and fast. The leopard is desperately trying to change its spots.

Last year, after striking an agreement with the United Kingdom on tax cooperation, Spain removed Gibraltar from its list of tax havens. The government of Gibraltar appears to be doing everything in its power to rehabilitate the country’s rather shady reputation.

Why, then, is Gibraltar about to become Europe’s preeminent cryptocurrency hub?

In the final week of December, as The Guardian reported, the government will soon allow conventional bonds to “be traded alongside major cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin.” Yes, dogecoin, the world’s first “meme coin,” something that was, to quote its creators, meant to be a “joke.” However, the link between crypto and money laundering is no joke. As cryptocurrencies offer a great deal of anonymity, they have become synonymous with money laundering. Today, with the likes of bitcoin and its 10,000 brethren, it has never been easier to send illegal funds anywhere in the world.

So, Gibraltar, a place known (or once known) for offering tax dodgers a home may soon offer a home to crypto-savvy money launderers. Is this an accurate assumption, or a gross overgeneralization? TRT World reached out to Nathan C. Goldman, a professor of accounting at North Carolina State University and an expert in money laundering, for comment on the matter.

According to Goldman, cryptocurrencies “facilitate money laundering by providing a platform for private transactions to take place without the knowledge of the government and/or taxing authorities.”

The parties “accomplish this by first purchasing a cryptocurrency using the illicit funds. The exchanges often have varying and changing regulatory requirements so they can move from exchange to exchange while still allowing these purchases to occur. The parties also often purchase a lesser-known cryptocurrency that may have less oversight and visibility to the authorities. Next, the cryptocurrency that was bought using illicit funds is used to purchase other cryptocurrency. This helps conceal the paper trail, allows the illicit funds to be converted into more well-known cryptocurrency, and enhances the ability for the funds to be moved to different countries.”

Finally, added Goldman, “using these cleaner cryptocurrencies, the parties can then use over the counter brokers to act as an intermediary to sell the cryptocurrency, thereby allowing these funds to be cleaned/laundered.”