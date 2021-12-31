Palestinian politicians including those from the Fatah, the largest faction in the multi-party Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), have criticised the recently-held meeting between Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

Senior Palestinian official Naser al Qudwa, who was a member of the central committee in the Fatah movement, in an interview with the Anadolu Agency described the meeting as a further disrespect to the national identity of Palestinians and a big political mistake.

"This must not happen particularly at this critical time, meanwhile, our people are resisting the settler colonialism, on the eve of the armed revolution beginning anniversary," he said.

Qudwa asked all the factions within the PLO to take a clear stand against the meeting. He said that Abbas, as the head of the Fatah movement has provoked Palestinian streets.

Abbas visited the home of Gantz in Rosh Haayin in central Israel on Tuesday and held talks on various issues.

Ironically, the discord between the leaders has appeared within Fatah, on eve of its 57th foundation day, which is being celebrated on Saturday.

