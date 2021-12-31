Four soldiers and two militants have been killed in a firefight with the Pakistani Taliban in the deadliest confrontation between the militants and security forces since a truce was called off earlier this month.

Pakistani security forces raided two militant hideouts in a former Taliban stronghold near Afghanistan when four soldiers were killed, an army statement said on Friday.

The deaths occurred "during an intense exchange of fire", and one "terrorist" was apprehended with weapons and ammunition, the statement added.

The first raid was carried our in the Tank district in the northwest, killing two militants, and the other was carried out in the North Waziristan district, where a militant was captured and four soldiers died.

The military said troops seized a cache of weapons during both raids, but provided no further details about the slain soldiers and detained militants.

Militant stronghold