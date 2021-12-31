Mali's military-dominated government has suggested that the poor Sahel country might take five years to return to democratic rule after holding a four-day "reform conference".

A transition of between six months and five years will enable the junta to "carry out structural institutional reforms and organise credible, fair and transparent elections", according to a document read out at the end of the forum on Thursday.

"The government will put in place a timetable aimed at ensuring a peaceful and secure constitutional restoration," junta leader Assimi Goita said in a closing speech.

Also on Thursday, a member of Goita's entourage said the junta would send a delegation to the regional grouping ECOWAS to present the planned timetable.

Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop will be among the envoys, the official said.

The postponement of promised elections sparked international condemnation and sanctions from ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States.

ECOWAS has promised to impose more sanctions if Mali does not produce a plan for February elections by December 31.

READ MORE: Mali launches national forum on returning to civilian rule

New election calendar by January end

The government has said it will take the recommendations of the National Refoundation Conference and decide on a new election calendar by the end of January.

The proposed election timetable comes at a delicate time politically.

France is reducing its military presence in the north while Russia has sent private military contractors to train Malian troops, a move Western powers worry is the beginning of a wider Russian deployment.